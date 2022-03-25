Tszyu vs Gausha: Tim Tszyu says he’s not expecting an easy fight against Terrell Gausha

Ahead of tomorrow night’s PBC main event between junior middleweights Tim Tszyu and Terrell Gausha, airing live on Showtime, Tszyu talks to the media about his expectations for the bout, getting some good advice from his father, and why he’s not looking past this fight one but.

“Gausha has the credentials,” said Tszyu. “He’s fought the best in the division. Having to fight someone like that gives me the chance to prove to everyone who I really am. Terrell’s name popped up before my last fight and we happily accepted straight away. At this level, there’s no such thing as easy fights. You have to fight anyone and everyone.”

Speaking on his anticipation for his first headlining opportunity in America, Tszyu admits his excitement while trying not to get in his own head about it.

“This is a buzz for me. I’m super excited,” Tszyu added. “We’ve done great things in Australia and sold out arenas in one day. But I needed to come over to America because this is what I’ve always watched throughout my life growing up. To finally experience it is incredible. This is what I live for. I’m taking it one step at a time, but I’m here to really take over. I believe in what I can do. That’s what’s in my heart and in my destiny.”

But as far as the fight itself is concerned, Tszyu feels confident that he knows what needs to be done in order to come out on top.

“I’m going to do what I always do,” Tszyu said about the fight. “The game plan is quite simple. I’m going to make as few mistakes as possible and capitalize on his mistakes. Everything feels different about this situation but the work is the same and the ring is the same. I’m here to show everything in the ring. Actions speak louder than words.

“This has been a long time in the making. I’m pumped. I’m out of my skin. My father gave me advice about the fight, like what to do and what not to do. I don’t know what to expect from fighting in front of a U.S. crowd. At the end of the day, I’m focused on my opponent.

“Me and Terrell are going to produce nonstop action until the final bell rings or before the bell rings. I’m coming with everything. I’ve had a great camp and I’m grateful for this opportunity.”