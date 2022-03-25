Terrell Gausha is back in action tomorrow night in a PBC on Showtime main event, taking on junior middleweight Tim Tszyu in 12 rounds of scheduled action. And while Gausha will head into this fight a solid betting underdog, he believes he’ll coming to the table with more than Tszyu has bargained for.

“I’m just ready. I’m feeling dangerous,” Gausha said. “I like this fight. Tim is a good fighter who brings the pressure. It’s going to bring the best out of me to face a fighter like that. When I watch Tszyu’s fights, I see that he brings the pressure. That’s just what he does. It’s not something I haven’t seen before. I’m going to go out there and do some things that he hasn’t seen before.

“I’m sure he’s been watching my fights, but I think what he’s been watching is the wrong thing. I don’t think he’s going to be ready for what I’m going to show him Saturday. This fight can cement my spot in line for that world title. Tszyu has a lot of backing behind him, he’s young and he’s got a great record. That’s exactly what I want to be up against”

Gausha would add that he’s not one of Tszyu’s typical opponents and believes that will show itself to be true in the fight.

“I feel like I’m just a different kind of opponent than anything he’s ever faced” Gausha said about the fight. “I’ve trained for a live guy who’s bringing the pressure. But we’ll see how it works out for him on Saturday. I just feel like I’m a true super welterweight. I’m not coming up in weight. I feel like I’m strong and I’m not here to be bullied.

“This is a good fight and I’m glad that he took it. I respect Tim for taking a fight like this. We’re going to put on a show for the fans and give them a great fight. I prepared great for this fight. We had an injury free camp. I’m in shape and I’m going in there to dominate and deliver action.”

As for the fight’s implications, well, Gausha says there’s only on fight that makes sense for the winner here.

“There’s no other way around it. The winner of this fight should get the winner of the Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño rematch.”