Kiko Martinez and Josh Warrington rematch in today’s DAZN main event, with the card starting at 3 pm ET from Leeds, England.

Warrington beat Martinez back in 2017 in a majority decision at the same venue in Leeds, and will have home field advantage again. But Martinez is coming in with some momentum here, upsetting Kid Galahad last time out, while Warrington’s back is a bit against the wall as he looks to regain the belt he vacated in early 2021.

Also on the card: Maria Cecilia Roman defends the IBF bantamweight title against Ebanie Bridges, Maxi Hughes takes on Ryan Walsh in a 12-round lightweight bout, and more.

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 1:30 pm ET)

Cory O’Regan (5-0, 0 KO) vs Jakub Laskowski (4-13-1, 2 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds

Mali Wright (1-0-1, 1 KO) vs Luis Palmer (0-0-1, 0 KO), rematch, light heavyweights, 4 rounds

Calum French (1-0, 0 KO) vs Angelo Turco (8-23-2, 3 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 3:00 pm ET)