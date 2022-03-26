Miguel Berchelt will make his return to action tonight, as the former 130 lb titleholder moves up to lightweight to face Jeremiah Nakathila in a 10-round ESPN main event.

Wil Esco will have the coverage tonight, with commentary and scoring for the doubleheader coming in the comments section.

Berchelt lost badly to Oscar Valdez 13 months ago, in a fight where he’d clearly struggled to make weight, dropping his WBC belt via 10th round knockout. Nakathila is coming off of an October win at home in Namibia, which came four months after he was easily routed by Shakur Stevenson. He’s also moving up to 135 for this fight.

The co-feature will see featherweights Jose Enrique Vivas and Eduardo Baez square off. There will be prelims starting at 7 pm ET on ESPN+, with Carlos Caraballo, Josue Vargas, Tiger Johnson, Haven Brady Jr, and more in action.

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)