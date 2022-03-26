Tim Tszyu is set to make his U.S. debut tonight, as the junior middleweight star from Australia takes on Terrell Gausha in a Showtime main event from Minneapolis.

Tszyu, unbeaten and still on the rise, is on paper facing his toughest test to date. While Gausha has fallen short in his biggest fights, he’s a sound, experienced fighter and a good step up for the second generation standout.

The card will also feature a lightweight bout between Michel Rivera and Joseph Adorno, and a 140 lb matchup between Elvis Rodriguez and Juan Velasco, both fights set for 10 rounds. Tszyu vs Gausha, since it has a WBO belt nobody cares about but does matter for their rankings, is set for 12.

Main Card (SHO, 9:00 pm ET)

Tim Tszyu (20-0, 15 KO) vs Terrell Gausha (22-2-1, 11 KO), junior middleweights, 12 rounds

Michel Rivera (22-0, 14 KO) vs Joseph Adorno (14-0-2, 12 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds

Elvis Rodriguez (12-1-1, 11 KO) vs Juan Velasco (23-2, 14 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds

Note: Rivera-Adorno had a contract weight of 137 lbs, and Rodriguez-Velasco a contract weight of 142.