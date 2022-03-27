It’s been a pretty active week on Boxing Twitter on multiple fronts, with one snowballing story coming from Gervonta Davis, who doesn’t appear to be all that thrilled with how Mayweather Promotions is handling his upcoming PPV bout against Rolando Romero.

Davis would tweet his apparent displeasure about the ticket situation earlier this week before bringing up the fact that this fight is his last under his current contract with Mayweather Promotions. Davis suggested that his expiring contract is reason Mayweather Promotions has been keen on pushing an agenda of a fight against Romero (who is also signed to the company). Davis would later delete that tweet.

They put my tickets on sale 1 month before..like I’m fucking Micheal Jackson or sumn — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) March 23, 2022

The obvious implication here is that Davis could be eyeing his departure from the company, and it wouldn’t be all that surprising as Davis and Mayweather have had intermittent public spats over the years.

So with Fight Hype asking Mayweather about his thoughts on the Davis-Romero matchup itself, Mayweather shared his perspective.

“Two heavy hitters,” Mayweather said regarding the matchup. “Of course Tank has more experience at this level at this particular time, but Rolly, he talk a good game, he also fight a good game because he’s undefeated. A very exciting matchup, two heavy hitters, everybody is anticipating this fight.”

Mayweather was then asked directly about Davis’ comments regarding his expiring contract and what that means for their future.

“Nothing lasts forever. I will always love Tank. I like him, love him, look at him like a son. He has to do what’s best for him. I feel like I’ve done a great job thus far, I mean just building him and putting him in good fights, great fights, and he’s steady growing, steady learning, and I’m proud of him.”

We can’t say for certain how this will all shake out just yet, but it seems like even Mayweather himself is acknowledging the writing on the wall at this point.