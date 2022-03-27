Teofimo Lopez says George Kambosos Jr fight was a scheme, staged to help Devin Haney become undisputed

Former lightweight titleholder Teofimo Lopez still hasn’t seemed to have gotten past his loss to George Kambosos. As he talks to boxing reporters, Lopez says that the decision loss was a scheme orchestrated by DAZN in order to pave an easier path for Devin Haney to become undisputed champion, knowing that if he would’ve won he would’ve vacated and scattered the titles.

Lopez on who he thinks wins a Kambosos-Haney fight

“It’s a made fight for Haney. The whole shit was a scheme, bro. DAZN, I was on the DAZN platform. They gave it to Kambosos ‘cause they know what I was gonna do with it. They knew what I was gonna do, I was gonna drop (the belts) then it’s a longer process for Devin to become ‘undisputed.’ It’s all a game, man, they pay that shit.”

On if it will be hard for Haney to win a decision in Australia

“No. Everything’s already made. I had to see that for myself. They already knew who won before they even fuckin’ announced it. See the tapes...fuck both of ‘em.”

I’m going to hazard a guess that this stance won’t further endear Lopez to boxing fans the world over.