The negotiations were chippy but it looks like we’re officially set for a true undisputed lightweight title unification between George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney. Kambosos currently holds the IBF, WBA, WBO, and the WBC’s ‘franchise’ title, while Haney holds the WBC’s ‘world’ title, and they’ll all go on the line this summer in a fight that will air live on ESPN.

ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reports the sides have finally signed off for an June 5th afternoon bout to be held in Melbourne, Australia, which will air prime time on June 4th in the U.S. due to the time difference.

There are, of course, some additional details/stipulations. The first being that Kambosos will be reportedly due an immediate rematch in Australia should Haney win, as well as multi-fight co-promotional deal between Haney, Top Rank, and Lou DiBella.

Following the implosion of a fight between Kambosos and Vasiliy Lomachenko, a fight against Haney was clearly the most obvious to make, and after a lot of social media sniping we’ll now get to see the fighters take their shots in the ring.

