Josh Warrington suffered broken jaw, broken hand in IBF title win over Kiko Martinez

Josh Warrington successfully became a two-time world champion over the weekend with a stoppage win over Kiko Martinez, but it didn’t come easily or without a price as Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that Warrington suffered (and fought through) a complete brake of his jaw during the bout, evidenced by the x-ray below.

Confirmed from the hospital @J_Warrington clean break of his jaw prior to stopping Kiko Martinez to win the World title tonight @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/Oc3xI83tzZ — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) March 27, 2022

Warrington also suffered a broken hand during the bout, which probably isn’t as significant an injury, but taken in its totality you can really see the brutality that was doled out on the night.

Sometimes you gotta ask yourself how bad do you want it! Broken jaw, broken hand but the NEW champion of the World @J_Warrington pic.twitter.com/tH1Zx8vxNz — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) March 27, 2022

The British fighter underwent successful surgery to repair his jaw by all accounts, and will now likely need a healthy dose of time off to allow his injuries to heal. Jaw breaks can be tricky, especially the mental aspect of having the confidence to ever be able to take a clean shot it ever again, so we’ll just have to see how this might affect Warrington going forward, but for now he’s on top as champion of the world.