Josh Warrington suffered broken jaw, broken hand in IBF title win over Kiko Martinez

Warrington is back on top of the world, but he paid a physical price.

By Wil Esco
Warrington will obviously need some time off to recuperate.
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Josh Warrington successfully became a two-time world champion over the weekend with a stoppage win over Kiko Martinez, but it didn’t come easily or without a price as Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that Warrington suffered (and fought through) a complete brake of his jaw during the bout, evidenced by the x-ray below.

Warrington also suffered a broken hand during the bout, which probably isn’t as significant an injury, but taken in its totality you can really see the brutality that was doled out on the night.

The British fighter underwent successful surgery to repair his jaw by all accounts, and will now likely need a healthy dose of time off to allow his injuries to heal. Jaw breaks can be tricky, especially the mental aspect of having the confidence to ever be able to take a clean shot it ever again, so we’ll just have to see how this might affect Warrington going forward, but for now he’s on top as champion of the world.

