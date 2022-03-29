Josesito Lopez: Fight with Cody Crowley will have fireworks

Josesito Lopez will face Cody Crowley in a welterweight showdown on the Spence vs Ugas card, part of Showtime’s April 16 pay-per-view card from AT&T Stadium in Texas.

The 37-year-old veteran Lopez, who has been in tough with many top fighters over his career, expects what most probably will: An action fight.

“Everyone should expect fireworks. You know every fight that I’m in, it’s fireworks,” he said. “Cody Crowley seems to be the exact type of fighter that I like facing. I know it’s going to be a great match and you’ll see a big difference in experience. I’m going to take him to those deep waters and I’m going to drown him in those deep waters.”

Lopez (38-8, 21 KO) has won his last two, beating John Molina Jr and Francisco Santana, but hasn’t fought since Dec. 2020, and knows there will be questions about ring rust and how much he has left.

“Is Josesito Lopez still a top fighter at 147 pounds? Yeah, that may be the question. You’ll see on April 16,” he stated. “I’m definitely ready. I feel great. I’ve had a wonderful camp. I take no shortcuts. I’m all in and I’m ready for this fight. I take every fight like a championship fight.

He added that he stays in the gym and that he doesn’t think rust will be an issue, saying he’s been sparring and training during his layoff, and that he’s fully focused on Crowley (20-0, 9 KO), who is coming off of a strong upset win over Kudratillo Abdukakhorov just a few months back.

“I’m the type of fighter that doesn’t look ahead past my next opponent. I’ve devoted the last eight weeks of training camp getting ready for this opponent,” Lopez said. “I’m not looking far ahead. I have a task on April 16 and once I take care of that, we can look ahead.

“I definitely want to face the best fighters there are. The best in the world. I’m not going to go as far as to say that I’m the best fighter in the world, but I can beat some of the best fighters in the world. I want to prove that.”