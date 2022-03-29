Ryan Garcia and Joe Goossen happy with training partnership, focused on Emmanuel Tagoe

Ryan Garcia is just about set for THE RYTURN on April 9, when he’ll face Emmanuel Tagoe in a DAZN main event from San Antonio’s Alamodome.

A lot has been made of Garcia (21-0, 18 KO) in the last year or so especially. Following his 2021-opening win over Luke Campbell that quieted at least some critics, he took some flak for pulling out of fights with Javier Fortuna (mental health) and Joseph Diaz Jr (hand surgery), and also had a public split with Canelo Alvarez and trainer Eddy Reynoso, leading him to hire Joe Goossen to be his chief second for this fight.

Both fighter and trainer seem pleased with how camp has gone.

“I’m at the point where I’m going to do amazing when I get into the ring. I’ve done all the promotion I can. I’m going to be the best I can be. You have to trust that gut feeling which most guys don’t,” he said. “I knew Joe Goossen was going to be a perfect fit for me. He’s old school and I love that part of the game. He’s someone I can relate to, we have good chemistry.”

“I knew he had something special,” Goossen added. “We got along and there was something about him that appealed to me personality-wise and fighting-wise. He’s really attacking this like he’s obsessed and possessed. I’m genuinely impressed.”

As for Tagoe (32-1, 15 KO), Garcia admits he doesn’t know a ton about the Ghanaian contender, but he doesn’t have any plans to change up his approach once the bell sounds.

“I’m always stalking my opponent, that’s my fighting style. Making sure I’m countering. Whenever an opportunity presents itself,” he said. “I got knocked down for the first time in my life [against Luke Campbell] and I took it well. I reacted the way I imagined I would. I’m pretty good at fighting smaller guys. [Tagoe] is a little shorter and he likes to box.

“Fighters always try to pressure me. We’ll see since I don’t know too much about this guy. I’ll just stay calm and surgically break him down or knock him out. I have pretty good timing and accuracy. I think that has really separated myself from other fighters.”

Garcia added that his power has “been coming out more effortlessly,” and that he feels his overall conditioning has improved.

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya, who knows a thing or 10 about switching trainers, is pleased with what he’s seen, too.

“He’s fighting a guy who has nothing to lose,“ De La Hoya said. “I think Ryan needs to come out and make a point but do it smart and careful. Ryan knows what he is doing. He’s a professional. He’s been there before so it’s going to be an interesting fight. Joe Goossen has been in the game for so many years. I’m glad they made the connection.”