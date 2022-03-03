Gennadiy Golovkin vs Ryota Murata official for April 9th in Japan

Rumor is now reality. Gennadiy Golovkin and Ryota Murata will square off at the legendary Saitama Super Arena on April 9th to unify the IBF and WBA middleweight titles.

The bout was initially scheduled for December 29th atop a card that also featured Junto Nakatani’s latest title defense, only for Japan’s omicron-induced tightening of its COVID restrictions to force a postponement. It’s now got some added stakes, as Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KO) has signed a deal with DAZN to face Canelo Alvarez a third time this coming September.

He still has to get through Murata (16-2, 13 KO), though, and that’s far from a given. Though the former Olympic gold medalist is 36 and hasn’t fought since a 2019 walloping of Steven Butler, he’s got the skills to trouble just about anyone at 160 pounds.

One thing I can just about guarantee, however, is that it’ll be in action fight. Both men excel on the front foot and have the technical mastery to maximize the damage they inflict. Not that Golovkin’s fights are ever boring, but this is one to watch.

“I am glad that the date has finally been set. I would like to express my gratitude to the organizers from Japan for their hard work and full support of the upcoming unification fight,” said Golovkin. ”Ryota Murata is an outstanding champion. I believe that boxing fans from this beautiful country and around the world will see an exciting event. I look forward to getting back in the ring and bringing the Big Drama Show to Japan.”

“It is an honor to share the ring with the great champion Gennadiy Golovkin,” said Murata. ”I am extremely pleased to be part of this historic middleweight title unification fight here in Japan. On April 9th, victory will be mine and Japan will have a unified World Middleweight Champion.”