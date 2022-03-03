Charles Conwell signs with Probellum, eyes world title shot against Jermell Charlo by end of 2022

Junior middleweight prospect and former Olympian Charles Conwell has signed a co-promotional deal with Probellum, as he looks to close in on a possible world title fight, with WBC/WBA/IBF unified titleholder Jermell Charlo his main target.

“With Probellum in my corner, I know that I’ll be breathing down the neck of Jermell Charlo by the end of the year. I’m confident I’ll be in a mandatory challenger position where he has no choice but to fight me,” Conwell said via press release.

“And as my nickname suggests, I am ‘Bad News’ for the 154 lbs division, because I’m coming for those titles and I will get them — mark my words!”

The 24-year-old Conwell (16-0, 12 KO) represented Team USA at Rio 2016, and has been largely impressive since turning pro in 2017, but with some trouble securing real steps up over the last couple years, sort of cruising at level in his last few fights.

“I’m 16-0 already and ready to step up and become world champion, which is something I am destined to do,” he said.

Conwell will still be co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment, and is set to return to the ring this summer.

“Charles is one of the finest talents in American boxing and we are thrilled to have signed a co-promotional agreement with him,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum. “Together with DiBella Entertainment, we are going to give Charles the platform and opportunities to become world champion at 154 lbs. He is a hugely exciting addition to the Probellum ranks and we can’t wait to start working with him.”

“Charles Conwell is one of the best young fighters in the world,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “He has the ability to beat anyone at 154 lbs. With Probellum’s help, I’m confident he can get the huge opportunity that he deserves in short order. Charles Conwell will be a world champion. Bet on it.”