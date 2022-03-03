WBO approves Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 on May 14th

We knew it was coming after Tim Tszyu vs. Terrell Gausha went forward, but now it’s official. The WBO has given the go-ahead to reschedule Jermell Charlo’s undisputed title rematch with Brian Castano, which is now targeted for May 14th.

There are, however, some caveats. If the fight doesn’t happen on that date “regardless of the circumstances attributed to Brian Castano,” the belt will be declared vacant. If Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KO) withdraws, Castano (17-0-2, 12 KO) must immediately face Tszyu.

Or Gausha, presumably, if he somehow pulls the upset.

Castano, whose biceps injury delayed the bout from March 19th, previously claimed he’d be ready to return by April. I’m more than happy giving him a bit of extra time on the shelf, though; considering how furious their first meeting was, he’ll need to be at peak performance for the sequel.

We’ll keep you posted once Showtime puts a new undercard together.