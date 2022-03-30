WBC lightweight titleholder Devin Haney takes some time to chat with Fight Hype about his big upcoming undisputed fight with George Kambosos Jr and what it took to make the fight happen. Haney openly admits he had to acquiesce to all of Kambosos demands just ensure he didn’t miss out on this chance to secure his legacy, and says he intends to make the most of it.

Haney on sealing the deal with Kambosos

“I’m happy that the fight is finally made, the fight I have been wanting for a while — whether it was (Kambosos), whether it was Teo, no matter who had the belts I wanted to fight. And I finally got the chance to show that all the talk that I was saying, all of my words were truthful and when it came time for me to get that opportunity I went full-fledged to it.”

On what it took to lock the fight in

“To be honest, I pretty much just agreed to everything that they wanted. No matter what it was, we didn’t argue. We didn’t get nothing our way but we didn’t do no arguing. We just said ‘whatever we can do to make the fight happen.’ If I gotta go on there on another network, another promoter — which is my promoter now — to make the fight happen, so be it. If I gotta rematch you twice in Australia, so be it. It didn’t matter, I just wanted the belts. I want my name to be in the history books forever. It’s only been six people to do it and I look to be the next.

“Both fights will be in Australia, due to his demands. Of course I would’ve loved for it to be in my home country but that’s what they demanded for the fight to get made. So we said ‘you know what, we don’t want to miss this opportunity.’ I am a true champion, I will beat you in your backyard twice if I have to and I truly believe if we fought ten times I would beat him ten times no matter where it is so if he want it two times in your country, so be it.

“I’m taking a lot less money that what I should be making but it is what it is. It’s about my name being in the history books and my name being remembered and the money will come...when I get the belts then I can write my own checks.”