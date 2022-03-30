Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Danny Dignum interim title fight set for May 21st on ESPN

Janibek Alimkhanuly and Danny Dignum have successfully avoided a purse bid for their WBO-mandated interim middleweight title fight, as Carl Moretti tells Dan Rafael that the pair are set to meet in a May 21st ESPN main event at a location TBA.

If it lands in the States, or at least runs during primetime, it’ll go head-to-head with another interim title fight in David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux on Showtime.

Dignum (14-0-1, 8 KO) is the latest in a long line of opponents the WBO have attempted to pit against Alimkhanuly (11-0, 7 KO). Champion Demetrius Andrade went off to chase super middleweight gold instead, while both Jaime Munguia and Esquiva Falcao elected to work their ways through other sanctioning bodies’ ranks. Alimkhanuly figures to be a prohibitive favorite over the UK’s Dignum, who’s done very little of note as a professional.

We’ll keep you posted on the undercard and staging grounds.