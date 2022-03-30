Kevin Gonzalez vs Emanuel Rivera opens May 14th Charlo-Castano 2 tripleheader

Showtime’s May 14th Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano 2 show has both a location and an opener for its three-fight broadcast. In addition to the main event and the previously announced welterweight eliminator between Jaron Ennis and Custio Clayton, Carson, CA’s Dignity Health Sports Park will host a super bantamweight bout pitting Kevin Gonzalez against Emanuel Rivera.

But first, some quotes from the main and co-main event fighters.

“I’m the unified champ and I’ve got business to finish,” said Charlo. “My total goal as a kid was to win all of the belts as a professional and I plan to make history yet again on May 14, in front of my west coast fans and all across the world. If you know me, you know how I don’t take opportunities lightly – Lions Only, the time is now! Make sure you tune-in May 14.”

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to face Charlo again for all four titles,” said Castaño. “This is champion vs. champion, just like it should be. The first fight was a great war. The rematch will be no different, but this time I won’t leave it in the judges’ hands. This is my era, and I will prove it.”

“I can’t wait for this fight,” said Ennis. “This one means a lot to me. This is another step towards becoming a world champion. My time is now. Camp is going great, and I can’t wait to shine and put on a spectacular performance come May 14. It’s time for me to continue making big statements.”

“I love challenges and I know that I have a real one on May 14 against Jaron Ennis,” said Clayton. “That’s why I’m in this sport, to fight the best. When I prove myself against Ennis, nobody is going to be able to deny me a shot at the belts.”

The 24-year-old Gonzalez (24-0-1, 13 KO) has fought exclusively in Mexico during his six-year pro career, rarely venturing outside of his native Culiacan. Puerto Rico’s Rivera (19-2, 12 KO) missed all of 2013-2014 and 2018-2020 before reemerging last year with a pair of gimme wins on club shows. It’s a bizarre opener considering the stakes in the top two fights; perhaps Showtime thinks they have something in Gonzalez and want to ensure the largest possible audience for his introduction to the world at large.

“I am very happy to be fighting on a card of this magnitude,” said González. “To have my debut in the U.S. be on this stage, it is an opportunity that I have to take advantage of. No matter who my opponent is, I will always be ready and at my best. I am going to show everyone that I’m ready for the champions.”

“I was training at the gym when my manager told me I was going to be in this card,” said Rivera. “We never say no to any opponent that wants to fight me. I hope González is at 100% too, because I want us to put on a show for the fans and I want to continue on my way to fight for a world title. This is an opportunity I can´t let pass me by.”​