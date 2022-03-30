Keyshawn Davis joins April 30th Valdez-Stevenson show

After missing out on a March 19th return to action due to illness, Tokyo lightweight silver medalist Keyshawn Davis is set to face 23-year-old Esteban Sanchez in Top Rank’s April 30th Valdez-Stevenson co-feature.

The undercard “will be announced shortly.”

Davis (4-0, 3 KO) fights for the second time since a terrific Olympic run ended in the finals against longtime rival Andy Cruz, having knocked out Jose Zaragoza on last December’s Lomachenko-Commey show. Sanchez (18-1, 8 KO) has the shiniest record of anyone Davis has faced as a professional, but it’s entirely empty, and he’s just three fights removed from a stoppage loss.

Still, Davis is plenty young, so there’s no need to rush things.

Davis said, “Fighting in Las Vegas at MGM Grand on Pro Football Draft weekend… I was born for this stage. I am going to put on another flawless performance and then watch from ringside as my brother, Shakur, puts on a show as well. The stars will be out, and they are going to see something special.”