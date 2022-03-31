Gervonta “Tank” Davis rejected a plea that would have required jail time for an alleged hit-and-run incident from November 2020. The case will proceed to trial on September 21st.

Davis was in Baltimore City Circuit Court today for the first time since last October to face 14 misdemeanor charges related to the incident. Prosecutors claim Davis was driving with a revoked license, failed to stop at a red light, and crashed a Lamborghini SUV into a Toyota. Four occupants of the Toyota were injured in the crash, and Davis is also charged with failure to render assistance.

The misdemeanor charges for driving with a suspended license, driving with a revoked license, and failure to remain at the scene of an accident each carry a potential jail sentence of one year.

The Baltimore Sun doesn’t specify how much jail time the proposed deal would have included. Earlier reports indicate that Davis could face a sentence of over seven years if convicted on all charges.

The Sun also reports that Davis has another trial scheduled to begin in Florida in less than two weeks for misdemeanor charges related to an incident partially caught on video at a basketball game.

Miami-Dade County Court records updated earlier today indicate that the next hearing in that case is now set for May 18th. Davis faces two counts of misdemeanor battery, each of which carries a potential one year jail sentence under Florida law.

Davis is scheduled to face Rolando Romero on May 28th as the main event of a Showtime PPV card. The two were originally scheduled to fight each other in December of 2021, but Romero was replaced by Isaac Cruz after multiple sexual assault accusations were leveled at Romero, none of which ever led to criminal charges.

Bad Left Hook will continue to provide updates on Davis’s ongoing court cases as they develop.