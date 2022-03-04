Jose Ramirez returns to take on Jose Pedraza tonight in Fresno, Calif., with the fights streaming live on ESPN+ starting at 7:15 pm ET.
Bad Left Hook will be here with full live coverage, including highlights, results, and round-by-round for the main event bout:
The show also features the pro debut of heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics as a super heavyweight; Joet Gonzalez facing Jeo Santisima; Gabriel Flores Jr taking on Abraham Montoya; and returns for prospects Karlos Balderas and Javier Martinez, among others.
Full Card (ESPN+, 7:15 pm ET)
- Jose Ramirez (26-1, 17 KO) vs Jose Pedraza (29-3, 14 KO), junior welterweights, 12 rounds, WBC eliminator
- Richard Torrez Jr (debut) vs Allen Melson (6-3, 3 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds
- Joet Gonzalez (24-2, 14 KO) vs Jeo Santisima (21-3, 18 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds
- Gabriel Flores Jr (20-1, 7 KO) vs Abraham Montoya (20-2-1, 14 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds
- Hector Tanajara (19-1, 5 KO) vs Miguel Contreras (11-1, 6 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds
- Karlos Balderas (11-1, 10 KO) vs Aelio Mesquita (20-6-1, 18 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
- Javier Martinez (5-0, 2 KO) vs Donte Stubbs (6-3, 2 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds
- Charlie Sheehy (1-0, 1 KO) vs Johnny Bernal (2-0, 2 KO), 4 rounds
- Antonio Mireles (2-0, 2 KO) vs Brandon Hughes (2-0, 2 KO), heavyweights, 4 rounds
Loading comments...