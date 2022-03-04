 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, odds, full card info

Jose Ramirez meets Jose Pedraza in the main event, plus Richard Torrez Jr’s pro debut and more on ESPN+.

By Scott Christ
Jose Ramirez faces Jose Pedraza in a big 140 lb main event tonight
Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Jose Ramirez returns to take on Jose Pedraza tonight in Fresno, Calif., with the fights streaming live on ESPN+ starting at 7:15 pm ET.

Bad Left Hook will be here with full live coverage, including highlights, results, and round-by-round for the main event bout:

The show also features the pro debut of heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics as a super heavyweight; Joet Gonzalez facing Jeo Santisima; Gabriel Flores Jr taking on Abraham Montoya; and returns for prospects Karlos Balderas and Javier Martinez, among others.

Full Card (ESPN+, 7:15 pm ET)

  • Jose Ramirez (26-1, 17 KO) vs Jose Pedraza (29-3, 14 KO), junior welterweights, 12 rounds, WBC eliminator
  • Richard Torrez Jr (debut) vs Allen Melson (6-3, 3 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds
  • Joet Gonzalez (24-2, 14 KO) vs Jeo Santisima (21-3, 18 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds
  • Gabriel Flores Jr (20-1, 7 KO) vs Abraham Montoya (20-2-1, 14 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds
  • Hector Tanajara (19-1, 5 KO) vs Miguel Contreras (11-1, 6 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds
  • Karlos Balderas (11-1, 10 KO) vs Aelio Mesquita (20-6-1, 18 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
  • Javier Martinez (5-0, 2 KO) vs Donte Stubbs (6-3, 2 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds
  • Charlie Sheehy (1-0, 1 KO) vs Johnny Bernal (2-0, 2 KO), 4 rounds
  • Antonio Mireles (2-0, 2 KO) vs Brandon Hughes (2-0, 2 KO), heavyweights, 4 rounds

