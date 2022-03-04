Eddie Hearn expresses excitement for Chocolatito Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez, expects thrilling fight

Spoiler alert, this weekend features what should assuredly be as fan-friendly of a fight that you could ask for — a super flyweight fight between Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez and Julio Cesar Martinez. And it looks like I’m not the only one who’s pumped for what I can only anticipate to be a high-speed slugfest, as Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn expresses his excitement for the bout to Fight Hype.

“For me, the best fight I’ve ever seen live was Estrada-Chocolatito 2,” Hearn said. “I’m more excited about Chocolatito-Martinez than I was about Estrada-Chocolatito 3, because it’s just — Julio Cesar Martinez is a crazy motherfucker, right, and anything can happen in that fight. Martinez could knock Chocolatito in one round. It could be a war and Martinez gets stopped late in the fight, he could get outboxed — anything could happen in that fight.

“Can you imagine you got a situation where with six weeks to go, you’ve got Chocolatito, you’ve got Martinez who’s so dangerous, and you say to Eddy Reynoso — I text Eddy Reynoso and I said ‘look, I know it’s a longshot but will Julio Cesar Martinez take the fight against Chocolatito?’ Come straight back ‘My crazy man is ready.’ And then Chocolatito, same thing, no problem.”

Chocolatito and Martinez will square off in 12 rounds of scheduled action this Saturday night at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA.