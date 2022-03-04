Chocolatito Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez may be off, Martinez misses weight

Julio Cesar Martinez did not make weight in two attempts today, putting Saturday night’s planned DAZN main event against Chocolatito Gonzalez in danger of being canceled.

Martinez, who was coming up from 112 lbs for the fight, was reportedly “well over the limit” at the official weigh-in earlier today — the one that will stream on DAZN and social media in about an hour is a “ceremonial” weigh-in, and for what it’s worth, nobody else on the card missed weight. Gonzalez came in at 114.7 lbs for the 115 lb fight.

The Ring’s Dougie Fischer says that Chocolatito’s side are willing to go through with the fight, Martinez will have to make weight at a mandated Saturday weigh-in, or else the California commission will have no choice but to cancel the fight. Jake Donován says there’s more going on than just that, and that the fight is “officially in jeopardy.”

For what it’s worth — likely nothing — flyweight titleholder Sunny Edwards says he will seriously rush over to to San Diego for the fight:

I mean, he’s not gonna get called in on 36 hours notice for sure, too many hoops to jump through with Probellum and MTK, the California commission, actually getting him there, but Sunny chucked it out into the world so there’s the mention of it.