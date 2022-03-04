Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Rolando Romero may be set to officially reschedule their fight, which was meant to happen in December before allegations against Romero saw him removed from the fight pending investigation.

With Romero appearing to be cleared, for all intents and purposes, and ready to resume his in-ring career, the fight has been expected to get a new date, in part because Romero has a mandatory option on the secondary 135 lb belt Davis holds.

And it seems like we know when that will be.

“Same energy,” Davis used as the caption, with “?.28.2022” after it.

So that opens up two possible dates in the next, oh, five months: May 28, which is a Saturday night, and August 28, which is a Sunday night. May 28 would seem like the more likely date.

For one thing, Showtime are nearly set to officially unveil a big spring schedule, and we know fight dates are leaking already. Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano are set to meet on May 14, with David Benavidez vs David Lemieux coming on May 21. Davis vs Romero on May 28 — which would be a pay-per-view — would complete a huge month for Showtime and keep what should be some good buzz coming off of big fights leading up to all that, including Gennadiy Golovkin and Ryan Garcia returning on April 9 in separate DAZN bouts, Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas on April 16 on SHO PPV, Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte on April 23 on ESPN+ PPV, and Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol on DAZN PPV on May 7.

Also, yes, it’s a lot of PPV. That’s how it’s going to be. It just is.