Chocolatito Gonzalez returns to the ring tonight to face Julio Cesar Martinez in a main event that had a lot of issues on Friday.

Live coverage will start tonight at 8:30 pm ET, with round by round for those main card bouts and highlights and updates all coming in this stream:

Martinez, who was coming up from flyweight to junior bantamweight, missed weight on Friday, and had to make weight again on Saturday morning with the California commission. Given it’s a generous re-hydration clause before they’re going to actually cancel the fight — and Chocolatito’s side are set to go — we’re putting this post up with the assumption that Martinez didn’t go over the limit this morning and force a commission cancellation, which nobody has any say in besides the commission.

Also on the card, featherweight contender Mauricio Lara faces Emilio Sanchez, lightweight Angel Fierro takes on veteran Juan Carlos Burgos, and Souleymane Cissokho meets Roberto Valenzuela Jr in a junior middleweight bout.

There will also be prelim fights starting at 6 pm ET, featuring returns for prospects Diego Pacheco, Marc Castro, and Anthony Herrera, plus the pro debut of Aussie Olympian Skye Nicolson.

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 6:00 pm ET)

Diego Pacheco (13-0, 10 KO) vs Genc Pllana (9-3-1, 5 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds

Marc Castro (5-0, 5 KO) vs Julio Madera (3-1, 2 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds

Skye Nicolson (debut) vs Jessica Juarez (3-0, 1 KO), junior lightweights, 6 rounds

Anthony Herrera (1-0, 1 KO) vs Jose Toribio (7-4, 1 KO), bantamweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 8:30 pm ET)