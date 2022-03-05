Guillermo Rigondeaux suffers severe burns to both corneas following pressure cooker accident

Former world titleholder Guillermo Rigondeaux has an uncertain future in the sport of boxing after ESPN reports that he suffered severe burns to both of his corneas when a pressure cooker in his Miami home exploded, also burning his chest. Rigondeaux was cooking black beans like he’s done countless times before according to his manager, Alex Boronte, only this time things went haywire causing an extremely unfortunate accident.

“He’s only done it a million times,” Boronte said of one of Rigondeaux’s favorite meals to cook. “They make bombs out of [pressure cookers]. If one of those beans clogs up where the steam is going to go out, it’s like a bomb. It could have killed him.”

The next couple of weeks are said to be critical as to Rigondeaux’s potential future, depending on how well his cornea’s recover and how much of his vision he regains. So far, however, things seems to be at least trending in a good direction.

Now 41-years-old, Rigondeaux is most recently coming off a loss to Vincent Astrolabio which was his second consecutive defeat. Whether or not Rigondeaux continues in the sport of boxing, we wish him well in his recovery.