Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan, more: Boxing TV schedule and fight times for March 10-12, 2022

Thursday, March 10

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Wood vs Conlan press conference.

Friday, March 11

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Wood vs Conlan weigh-in.

SHO, 9:35 pm ET, ShoBox: Ardreal Holmes vs Vernon Brown. ShoBox is back again with a three-fight card from fuckin’ Deadwood. Holmes and Brown were originally set for different bouts, but both of their opponents had injuries, so now they face each other in the mian event. Pretty standard ShoBox lineup, should be a fine show, features the pro debut of Raul Marquez’s son Giovanni, who is a legitimate prospect and was a damn good amateur, this is no favor to get a company man’s kid on TV. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Saturday, March 12

DAZN and Social Media, 12:30 am ET, Wood vs Conlan prelims.

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan. Well, this is it. This is where we find out what Michael Conlan does or doesn’t have. Leigh Wood is not exactly Floyd Mayweather or anything, but he’s on a very nice run of form. Conlan has struggled against worse fighters. Is Conlan “fighting down to” his opposition at times, or is he just not all he was cracked up to be by Top Rank’s aggressive push? For all anyone should care, this is for the WBA featherweight title. Leo Santa Cruz still has the “super world” belt but hasn’t defended it in three years. Wood holds their “world” title, and that’s the only that has existed for three years. The last time Leo Santa Cruz fought at featherweight we were a year away from the initial COVID problems in most countries. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

BT Sport (UK), 3:00 pm ET, Chris Bourke vs Marc Leach. For the vacant British title at 122 lbs. One of Frank Warren’s PBC on FOX level main events for BT Sport, which when you put it that way, makes it sound less like Frank’s out of whack and more like he’s totally in of whack.