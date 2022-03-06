Demetrius Andrade signs contract to face Zach Parker, fight date coming soon

Demetrius Andrade has signed the contract to face Zach Parker in a WBO super middleweight eliminator, says Queensberry Promotions, which won the purse bid for the bout recently.

Andrade, who has yet to officially vacate his WBO middleweight title, will be moving up and seeking to get to a world title in a third division. The 34-year-old American has been unable to land a big fight even with belts at 154 and 160. The move to 168 would see him putting himself in line to force a shot at one of the four belts currently held by Canelo Alvarez, though the Andrade-Parker winner most likely wouldn’t get a shot at Canelo until 2023, and that’s if Canelo doesn’t just fully focus on a move to light heavyweight.

Canelo will face WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol on May 7, but does plan to return to 168 to fight Gennadiy Golovkin in September.

Andrade (31-0, 19 KO) last fought in November, laying waste to Jason Quigley inside of two rounds. He also beat Liam Williams in 2021.

The 27-year-old Parker will be taking a step up in competition on paper, at least so long as Andrade doesn’t just somehow prove incapable of fighting well at 168. Parker (22-0, 16 KO) beat Vaughn Alexander, Sherzod Khusanov, and Marcus Morrison last year.

Queensberry will announce a date and venue for the fight soon.