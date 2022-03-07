Amir Khan not keen on retirement, may exercise Kell Brook rematch clause, says Ben Shalom

It took a lot for promoter Ben Shalom to finally the long-awaited grudge match between Amir Khan and Kell Brook, but even despite Brook’s decisive shellacking of Khan, his work may not yet be over on that front. Shalom tells Sky Sports that it’s his understanding that Khan isn’t quite ready to hang up the gloves and may invoke his contractual rematch against Khan.

Shalom makes it clear that he doesn’t think Khan needs to carry on in the sport any longer but expects to receive firm indication on Khan’s next move in the coming days.

”I think the word on the street is true — Amir Khan, he doesn’t want to call it a day. He has spent a lot of time thinking about the fight the past couple of weeks and he feels like he had 10 weeks to prepare and Kell Brook had six months. So he feels hard done by. I don’t know whether that fight is even possible, but he does have that rematch clause. “For me, for Kell Brook it’s time to move on, whether it’s to retire or to fight one of the other names mentioned. I can’t see it, but Amir is convinced, we will hear what his reasons are in the next few days and we’ll have to take it from there.”

For his part, Kell Brook says he doesn’t really see why Khan would want to fight him against after the first bout being so one-sided, but that he’s happy to hand Khan another beatdown if he’s so inclined. Brook has also had his named linked to potential fights against Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr, but nothing appears to be imminent at this time.