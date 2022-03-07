Abel Sanchez: Gennadiy Golovkin must return to old style to beat Canelo Alvarez

During a conversation with Fight Hype, Gennadiy Golovkin’s former trainer Abel Sanchez breaks down his thoughts on Golovkin’s upcoming fight against Ryoto Murata, a potential third fight against Canelo Alvarez, and whether or not Golovkin’s age should be a cause for concern going forward. Check out some of what Sanchez had to say on these topics below.

On Golovkin-Murata

“It’s a difficult fight but Golovkin should take it. Murata was in our gym at the beginning for his career and they sparred together — Gennadiy knows him well. I think it’s a tough fight but Gennadiy should prevail...he has the tools, even though they’re eroding, he has the tools to beat the Muratas.”

On if Golovkin can change enough to earn a clear win over Canelo in a third fight

“I think there’s three guys that can give Canelo a hard time, and that’s Beterbiev because he’s a bigger man, and that’s David Benavidez and Gennadiy Golovkin. But the only reason Gennadiy Golovkin can beat Canelo is if he gets in the kind of shape he used to be in. In my opinion he’s trying to be somebody he’s not right now. He’s not a boxer. Gennadiy Golovkin is gonna walk you down, he’s gonna beat the hell out of you and get you out of there or beat you up so bad that you can’t continue. But in my opinion he’s trying to be somebody that he’s not. He’s giving away too many advantages to the other guys.”

On if a reunion between Golovkin and himself could ever happen for a third Canelo fight

“Look, he’s got a great coach right now in Johnathon (Banks). He’s got a great coach. But I believe that a lot of the things that are being done now are not only Jonathan’s ideas but Gennadiy’s ideas. I think that he wants to prove to everybody that he can box and he did that in our second fight with Canelo. And I think that Golovkin’s strength is his strength, when he walks you down and makes you succumb to what he’s got, that’s how he’s successful.”

On Golovkin getting up there in age and whether or not that’s a concern

“He didn’t turn pro until late in his life. He didn’t turn pro until 26, 26 years old so he doesn’t have the miles that a lot of guys have. But what he’s doing now, he’s creating difficult fights that he doesn’t have to be in difficult fights. But he’s still Gennadiy Golovkin, he’s still a heck of an athlete, he’s a heck of a puncher, and there’s gonna be very few guys that are gonna stay with him. The only bad thing now is that he’s taken more punishment than he should.”