WBA orders rematch between Israil Madrimov and Michel Soro

Nearly three months after Israil Madrimov finished Michel Soro with punches after the bell in a WBA super welterweight eliminator, the sanctioning body has officially ordered them to square off in a rematch. The pair have 30 days to come to terms and avoid a purse bid.

Madrimov (8-0, 6 KO) was up on two cards in a competitive fight when he hurt Soro (35-3-1, 24 KO) late in the ninth. Neither he nor the referee apparently heard the bell ring, as he was given free rein to tee off on the Frenchman and walk away with a TKO victory.

As annoying as this delay was, the timing kinda works out. Whoever wins will be in line for a shot at the winner of Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano 2 on May 14th, but WBO mandatory Tim Tszyu has first crack, and IBF mandatory Bakhram Murtazaliev is almost certainly next after that. It’ll be a while before this winner gets his shot, so a few extra months’ wait won’t make a huge difference.