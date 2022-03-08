 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gervonta Davis once again set to face Rolando Romero in May 28 Showtime PPV

The fight is back on!

By Wil Esco
Romero had previously been pulled from the Davis fight while he dealt with allegations of sexual assault.
Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

A lightweight fight between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero is officially back on the schedule as Mike Coppinger reports that both sides have signed off on a May 28th bout that will headline on Showtime PPV.

Romero has been previously slated to fight Davis in December but Showtime pulled the plug on him following allegations of sexual assault, with there later being no official charges filed due to a lack of evidence. Davis was then re-ordered to defend his secondary WBA title against Romero in January.

As Romero was pulled from that previous bout, lsaac Cruz stepped in as a late replacement opponent and proved to give Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) just about all her could handle, despite coming up short on the official cards.

Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) last fought in July of 2021, stopping Anthony Yigit in seven rounds of actions. He’s been on social media non-stop saying this is the only fight he wants, and now he’s back in position so better be ready for the bright lights.

