Sergey Kovalev vs Tervel Pulev set for May 14th Triller PPV main event

Another home run for Ryan and the boys.

News recently broke that Meng Fanlong, who was slated to face Sergey Kovalev sometime this year, had instead elected to fight Jean Pascal after Triller “dragged [its] feet.” Keith Idec now reports that Kovalev will instead make his cruiserweight debut in a May 14th Triller PPV main event against Tervel Pulev.

Pulev (16-0, 13 KO) is, to paraphrase Scott, Kubrat Pulev’s brother who is terrible. The 39-year-old won bronze at the 2012 Games, but has done absolutely nothing in more than five years as a pro. He hasn’t fought since January 2021, when he handed Vikapita Meroro his sixth loss in seven fights.

Kovalev (34-4-1, 29 KO) last saw action in 2019, when a competitive fight with Canelo Alvarez came to an abrupt end in the 11th. He was then slated to return against Bektemir Melikuziev, but that fell through when “The Krusher” failed a drug test.

For the record, this will probably go head to head with Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano 2. I’m sure it’ll work out great.