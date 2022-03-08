Jermall Charlo vs Jaime Munguia in talks for June or July

Though he’s got an interim title fight with Janibek Alimkhanuly on the table, Jaime Munguia is still exploring his options. ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez, confirming earlier reporting from Keith Idec, brings word that Munguia is in talks to challenge Jermall Charlo for the WBC title in June or July.

Munguia (39-0, 31 KO) was technically supposed to face Carlos Adames in a final eliminator after Adames upset Sergiy Derevyanchenko in December, but there’s nothing stopping Charlo (32-0, 22 KO) from taking the fight as a mandatory defense. Well, there is that felony assault charge, but when has something like that slowed a champion down?

This would be Munguia’s fastest route to the title, and the thought of him and Charlo beating the living piss out of each other is more than a little tantalizing.

As for Alimkhanuly, the offer would presumably go to #3 Chris Eubank Jr., which would be another very interesting clash of styles. Not sure how Adames would proceed; the easy thing to do would be to just name him the mandatory challenger, but the WBC could instead go down their rankings and order him to face...#3 Chris Eubank Jr.

Okay, maybe #4 oh wait that’s Alimkhanuly again.

Honestly, I’m looking forward to that clusterf*ck as much as I am the ensuing fights.