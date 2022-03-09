Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha Showtime tripleheader official for March 26th

As revealed earlier this month, WBO mandatory super welterweight challenger Tim Tszyu will headline a March 26th Showtime tripleheader against Terrell Gausha at The Armory in Minneapolis.

Tszyu’s (20-0, 15 KO) fight with Gausha (22-2-1, 11 KO) will proceed as planned, as will Michel Rivera’s (22-0, 14 KO) catchweight battle with the freefalling Joseph Adorno (14-0-2, 12 KO). One adjustment from the original lineup has been made, however; Yoelvis Gomez was forced out of his planned bout with Jorge Cota, so Elvis Rodriguez (12-1-1, 11 KO) will open the show against Juan Jose Velasco (23-2, 14 KO). Rodriguez bounced back from an upset loss to Kenneth Sims Jr. by knocking out unbeaten Juan Pablo Romero in November, while Velasco is 3-0 since consecutive knockout losses to Regis Prograis and Mario Barrios.

It’s a very solid lineup that’s presently running unopposed; the other major shows on that date, Martinez-Warrington 2 and Riakoprhe-Jumah, both air during British primetime.

“I’m very excited to be fighting in the U.S., especially on SHOWTIME, where my dad was featured for most of his career,” said Tszyu. “I’m proud and excited to continue on the Tszyu name with SHOWTIME. Once I take care of Gausha, I will be coming for the title.”

“I’ve been ready for this fight for a long time,” said Gausha. “I came into this game to be a world champion and fight the best. I expect Tim to come in great shape and I’ll also come in my best shape to put on a great fight for the fans. My coaches are getting me prepared perfectly for the kind of fight I need to put on so that I can leave the ring victorious.”

“This is a great opportunity for me to display my talents once again against a high-quality opponent in Joseph Adorno,” said Rivera. “I’m ready to take on anyone willing to challenge me until my time comes to fight for the world title. My goal is to be victorious on March 26 and then face Gervonta Davis for his title. With each fight I’m getting closer to reaching that goal. I can’t wait to show off all the hard work that I’ve put into this camp on fight night.”

“This fight is a chance for me to show my true talents,” said Adorno. “Not taking anything away from Rivera, but I know I’m going to be the better fighter on March 26. I’m working with a new trainer, Raúl ‘Chino’ Rivas, who has trained many talented fighters, and I’m ready to showcase myself at my very best. I’m more focused than ever and I’m not going to let this opportunity pass me by. Everybody better be ready for a show on March 26.”

“March 26 is another step toward my world championship goal,” said Rodríguez. “I am fighting a tough veteran fighter who has faced top-level competition. I’ve stayed in camp through Christmas so that I can be 100% ready for this fight. Winning on March 26 means a lot for my career and I hope that a win will put me in contention for a title shot this year. I want to show the world that I’m ready for the big names in the division.”

“I’m very honored to be on a great card like this,” said Velasco. “This is actually the second time that I’ve been preparing to face Rodríguez, so I know what I’m up against. He’s going to come into the right at 100%, just like I will. May the best man win on March 26.”