Ahead of next weekend’s Showtime main event, junior middleweight contender Erickson Lubin discusses his impressions on his upcoming task against Sebastian Fundora who he’ll collide with on April 9 in Las Vegas. Check out some excerpts of what Lubin had to say on his preparation and expectations for the bout.

Lubin on his camp in Las Vegas:

“This is the next step in my career to secure my shot at the title, so I took my training to the next level. I moved my whole camp to Las Vegas, to avoid all distractions. This is a career-defining moment for me, and a chance for me to rewrite history after my first world title fight. I want to be a world champion and to do that, I must sacrifice some of my comforts. My trainer Kevin Cunningham has also made some major additions to my training regimen and the hard work will be on display when I step in the ring.”

On his matchup with Fundora:

“I think he’s a very tough challenge for anybody in the division. He comes to fight and is always in tremendous shape. Fundora is tall and rangy but likes to fight in close quarters, which should make for a fan friendly and exciting fight. I’m in the best shape of my life and I know he’s going to be at his best for this fight. On April 9, I will not be denied.”

On fighting for the WBC Super Welterweight Interim Title:

“I have worked hard, taken on tough opponents, and climbed back to where I once was, and the WBC noticed what I did. By doing that, I am now able to take the next step to fulfill my dream when I started - which is becoming a world champion. Nothing in boxing is given to any fighter, and to become a world champion I must face one of the best emerging fighters in boxing. I’m ready!”

On fighting In Las Vegas on Showtime

“Fighting on a premier network like Showtime, in the fight capital of the world, is a dream come true. I grew up watching fights on Showtime on Saturday night and now a new generation of young fighters will see me in that position. If ever I need motivation, thinking about this situation gives me all the motivation I need. I won’t say I made it, but it truly shows me that with hard work, anything is possible.”