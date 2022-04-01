Rashidi Ellis announces signing with PBC

After a year and a half on the sidelines, undefeated welterweight prospect Rashidi Ellis revealed on Instagram that he’s joined forces with Premier Boxing Champions.

I’m operating under the assumption that this isn’t an April Fools joke, so feel free to bury me in ridicule if I’m wrong.

Ellis (23-0, 14 KO) hasn’t fought since the biggest win of his career, a strong October 2020 decision over Alexis Rocha that’s aged nicely. Then came a protracted contract dispute with Golden Boy that’s kept the 28-year-old out of the ring in the midst of his prime years.

This seems to be the best outcome, though; there’s no shortage of welterweight elites in the PBC stable, and if Ellis hasn’t lost a step, he can hold his own against the majority of them. Let’s hope we see Ellis hop back into the shark tank sooner rather than later.