Ryan Garcia returned to the ring and stayed undefeated, going the 12-round distance for the first time in a win over Emmanuel Tagoe in tonight’s DAZN main event.

Garcia (22-0, 18 KO) took the fight on scores of 118-109, 119-108, and 119-108. Bad Left Hook had the full shutout, two separate cards of 120-107, but those are unofficial, of course.

Garcia, 23, hadn’t fought since the calendar turned over from 2020 to 2021, when he got off the canvas to stop Luke Campbell. He pulled out of fights last summer and last fall, and also underwent hand surgery and parted with trainer Eddy Reynoso.

Tonight was his first outing with Joe Goossen in his corner, and it will be criticized for sure, mostly because he went the distance and didn’t flash much SUPERSTAR! stuff, but there were things to like in here, too.

We’ll have more on Garcia vs Tagoe and the rest of the card shortly, but for now, some highlights from the main event.

Garcia vs Tagoe highlights

Ryan Garcia scores the first knockdown #GarciaTagoe pic.twitter.com/oRGJBbdmzC — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 10, 2022

Ryan Garcia putting on the pressure at the end of the 5th #GarciaTagoe pic.twitter.com/hjaLzubgES — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 10, 2022

Tagoe lands a clean left hand, but Garcia fires back #GarciaTagoe pic.twitter.com/PsBw4vx0UN — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 10, 2022

Ryan Garcia lands a HUGE shot, but Tagoe refuses to go down #GarciaTagoe pic.twitter.com/3VeAHJJn9r — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 10, 2022

Ryan Garcia enters the 11th round of a fight for the first time in his career... Will he finish this one before it ends? #GarciaTagoe pic.twitter.com/3Netr8GREI — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 10, 2022