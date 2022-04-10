Mikaela Mayer predictably and pretty routinely retained her IBF and WBO junior lightweight titles tonight in California, beating Jennifer Han via 10-round decision in Costa Mesa, Calif., in an ESPN main event that was simply buried beneath bigger fights on a busy Saturday night.

Mayer (17-0, 5 KO) won on scores of 99-91, 100-90, and 100-90. Han (18-5-1, 1 KO) is 38 years old and was coming in off of a similarly one-sided loss to lightweight champion Katie Taylor last September. She was not seen as any serious threat to Mayer’s belts, and the fight played out in that fashion.

The 31-year-old Mayer still wants fights with fellow 130 lb titleholders Alycia Baumgarder and Hyun Mi Choi, but says she is willing to move up to 135 and face the winner of the undisputed title bout on April 30, where Katie Taylor defends against Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden.

“I’ve been pretty clear about the fact that I want to go undisputed at 130. Baumgardner and Choi, I’ve been calling them out, I want that fight,” Mayer said. “But if they’re not going to give me that fight in a timely fashion, I’m game to go up and challenge the winner of Serrano vs Katie Taylor.”

More results and highlights

Giovanni Santillan TKO-7 Jeovanis Barraza

Andrew Moloney TKO-8 Gilberto Mendoza

Floyd Diaz KO-4 Blake Quintana

Luis Alberto Lope TKO-4 Gustavo Vittori

Jason Moloney UD-10 Francisco Pedroza Portillo

Duke Ragan UD-6 Diuhl Olguin

Ginny Fuchs TKO-4 Randee Lynn Morales — this was the pro debut for Fuchs, Mayer’s close friend and a 2020 Olympian.

