It’s been known for a while now that barring any upsets or other issues, Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin are on a collision course for a September fight on DAZN pay-per-view, which will be a third meeting between the two Hall of Fame-bound stars.

But after what you saw of Golovkin in Saturday’s win over Ryota Murata, do you still want to see the fight?

On the one hand, Golovkin is 40, celebrating that milestone birthday a day before his win over Murata in Japan. He looked stiff and slow early, and more than lumbering a bit with heavy feet — foot work was never his greatest asset — he wasn’t moving his head a lot, and Murata was able to find clear success with body shots, too, which seemed to put Golovkin in some pain.

On the other hand, GGG probably had some rust, having been out of the ring since late 2020. He was fighting on the road, too, and furthermore, Murata’s a good fighter. He’s not someone whose solid challenge to Golovkin should be written off, he’s not some bum that got the call. Murata held a world title coming in and was an Olympic gold medalist in 2012.

Golovkin did still win, too, and in conclusive fashion. This didn’t go to the cards, and it certainly didn’t go to questionable cards. He took over, hammered away, and broke Murata down en route to a ninth round stoppage.

But against Canelo, Golovkin will be going up to 168 lbs to fight for an undisputed championship against the man most believe is the best fighter in the game today, pound-for-pound. And Alvarez is in his prime.

Even if Canelo loses to Dmitry Bivol in a 175 lb title challenge on May 7, the Canelo-GGG fight would still make sense. It’d still be big money, and there are worse plans for bouncing back than a big money fight against a real career rival.

So let’s just mark it down as the fight is going to happen. Do you want to see it still? I’m not asking if it makes sense money-wise, because it does on both sides, and I’m not asking if it will sell pay-per-views, because it will. Forget the business aspect for this conversation. Just as a fight, do you want to see Canelo-GGG 3 in September?