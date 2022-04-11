Joseph Diaz Jr says he’s moving back down to 130 for a fight against Jono Carroll

Fight Hub TV was able to catch up with former titleholder Joseph Diaz Jr over the weekend to discuss his upcoming plans. Diaz was asked about potentially fighting Ryan Garcia at some point, and while Diaz said that the two will likely cross paths at some point he’s currently looking to move back down in weight for a fight against Jono Carroll.

“I’m looking to fight Jono Carroll,” Diaz said about his plans. “Jono Carroll, 130 pounds, we’re going back down to 130 pounds, get the WBA belt, and see whatever I’m gonna do after that.

“I’m just going back to 130 to get the title that is gonna be destined for me. I’m fighting Jono Carroll. He’s a young, tough veteran but at the end of the day I feel like I have everything to become a two-time world champion at 130 pounds. After that I’ll move back up in weight and we’ll go from there.”

Diaz is most recently coming off a decision loss to Devin Haney in his last fight, and expects Haney will be able to handle his upcoming task in George Kambosos Jr so long as he sticks to boxing instead of warring it out with Kambosos.