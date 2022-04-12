Prophets of Goom Boxing Podcast, Ep. 1: GGG, Ryan Garcia, Spence vs Ugas, more!

Some of you have asked for it, and all of you have got it! We’re back in the podcast game here at Bad Left Hook with a new weekly show, Prophets of Goom, with John Hansen and myself (I’m Scott) discussing what’s ahead, what we just saw, and more from the world of boxing.

This week, we’ve got a little look ahead at Saturday’s fight between Errol Spence Jr and Yordenis Ugas, the undercard for that show and whether or not it’s worth tuning in to see, and some discussion of what we just saw this past weekend, including where Gennadiy Golovkin is at age 40, how Ryan Garcia looked after a 15-month layoff, and the weekend-stealing brutality between Sebastian Fundora and Erickson Lubin.

One note from me on the technical side: Sound quality and volume levels will get better going forward. My side of the audio is a little quieter than it should have been this week, and now I know. Other stuff (equipment, flow, etc.) will improve in time, too, we’re just getting a feel for things at the moment and working things out as we go.

The show should syndicate to podcast apps and all that soon, too. For now, if the embedded player isn’t showing for you or you just want to directly download the episode in MP3 form, click here.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.