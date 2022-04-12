Daniel Kinahan, reputed crime boss and Tyson Fury adviser, target of major sanctions from joint law enforcement

Daniel Kinahan, who has been named by Tyson Fury himself as an adviser and co-founded combat sports management company MTK Global with Matthew Macklin in 2012, and other members of the alleged Kinahan crime cartel are the target of a “coordinated action” between Irish, British, and American law enforcement.

Kinahan, his father Christopher, and his younger brother Christopher Jr, along with four other members of the cartel, are the specific targets of the campaign.

U.S. ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin says that a reward of up to $5 million is being offered for information on the subjects. Law enforcement believe that major sanctions will seriously hinder the group’s activities.

From the BBC:

The US Department of the Treasury said that as a result of the action being taken against the named people and businesses, “all property and interests in property of the designated individuals or entities that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons must be blocked and reported to” the OFAC [Office of Foreign Assets Control]. The group is suspected of involvement in a feud with a rival Dublin gang that has resulted in 18 people being murdered.

MTK Global publicly cut ties with Kinahan in early 2017, but the reputed crime boss has remained involved in the sport, including directly with Fury, who faces Dillian Whyte in an April 23 main event at London’s famed Wembley Stadium.

It was said that the ties between Fury and Kinahan ended in 2020, but Fury named Kinahan as a key party involved in negotiations with Anthony Joshua last year, though those negotiations ultimately proved fruitless.

More recently, Kinahan’s involvement with the Probellum promotional company came to light when he was pictured with Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Punjab, Pakistan, and named as a Probellum representative. That Tweet is still up.

Officially, Kinahan has no role with MTK Global or Probellum.

