Josh Taylor vs Alberto Puello purse bid scheduled for April 22 by WBA

Josh Taylor has a deadline to decide his next move. The WBA announced last night that they’d scheduled an April 22nd purse bid for his mandated defense against former interim champion Alberto Puello.

WBA announced Taylor-Puello Purse Bid Auction for April 22nd https://t.co/zvLzpGHoAb — WBA Boxing (@WBABoxing) April 12, 2022

Said bid would have a $200,000 minimum and be split 55/45 between Taylor (19-0, 13 KO) and Puelles (20-0, 10 KO).

It’s a laughably uninteresting matchup, but if Taylor wants to stay undisputed at 140, it has to happen next; as the WBA point out, Taylor hasn’t faced one of their mandatory challengers since claiming the belt more than two years ago. With that sort of split, that low a minimum, and this little interest, it seems guaranteed that he’ll simply vacate instead.

If he does so, it would be Puello vs. Ismael Barroso for the vacant title, with Ohara Davies and Sandor Martin next in line if anything goes sideways.