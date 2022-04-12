Sebastian Fundora: Erickson Lubin has great heart and toughness, I give him major respect

Sebastian Fundora scored a career-best win this past Saturday, stopping Erickson Lubin in a grueling, hard-hitting Showtime main event, winning an interim 154 lb title and setting himself up for a possible undisputed title shot later this year.

Fundora (19-0-1, 13 KO) gained new respect for Lubin (24-2, 17 KO) in the fight, and like many, isn’t counting out the chance for a rematch in the future.

“That was a very tough fight. I loved it,” said Fundora. “I want to let Erickson Lubin know I respect his heart and toughness very much. I went into the fight thinking Lubin’s chin was suspect, but he took everything I could throw at him and still kept coming. I give him major respect and I hope he heals up quickly. He’s a very brave fighter. Get well soon and let’s do it again!”

Fundora’s father and trainer, Freddy Fundora, and promoter Sampso Lewkowicz are also thrilled with the win, as you’d expect, and both had kind words for Lubin, too.

“I’m very happy we were able to get the win; we needed to win to get into the bigger fights,” said Freddy. “That was a terrific fight between two future champions. Neither fighter has anything to be ashamed of. They are both true warriors.”

“﻿A star is born!” said Lewkowicz, who has a strong history of finding top talent that others have missed over the years, including Manny Pacquiao and Sergio Martinez.

“‘The Towering Inferno’ is going straight to the top,” he added. “The fans love how he fights. He doesn’t back down ever. And everybody likes Sebastian away from the ring. Such a nice family. But, inside the ring, Sebastian Fundora can’t be beaten at 154 lbs. My hat is off to Erickson Lubin, but Sebastian Fundora is going to clean out the division.”

Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano will rematch on May 14, also a Showtime main event, with all four world titles on the line once again. Fundora will have a good chance at landing a bout with the winner, and he said on Saturday he likes his chances against either man.

“I see Charlo winning the fight against Castano,” the fighter said after his win. “I feel like he’ll be too strong for Castano the second time. If Castano wins, that’s great, too. I just want to go after all of them. This is the interim belt so I want the world champion title. I want the real deal.”