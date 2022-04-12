Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte ESPN+ PPV to cost $69.99 in U.S.

Tyson Fury’s April 23rd title defense against Dillian Whyte won’t be easy on the wallet. The pay-per-view, carried on both ESPN+ and many standard cable subscriptions, boasts a hefty $69.99 price tag. This is despite the undercard being, let’s not mince words, complete garbage.

Keep in mind, Fury’s (31-0, 22 KO) $79.99 rematch with Deontay Wilder produced relatively underwhelming buys, and that was with a very solid supporting cast and a main event that turned into an all-time classic.

I’m not here to tell you how to spend your money, as that’s reserved for my MMA gambling guides, but one solid fight does not warrant that sort of investment, even if it’s the heavyweight champ. It’s a genuine shame that no other major events are scheduled for that day, though I’d still lean towards watching no boxing instead of getting fleeced.

We were promised subscription services as an alternative to pay-per-view, yet an ESPN+ subscription doesn’t even earn you a discount. Weak.