Today, starting at 6:00 p.m. ET, unified welterweight titleholder Errol Spence holds an open media workout which can be viewed in full at the video link above, courtesy of Showtime Sports. Spence is set to take on fellow welterweight titleholder Yordenis Ugas in a three-belt title unification this weekend in a Showtime PPV, and here we’ll get a chance to get a glimpse of his current for heading into the fight.

There’s been a lot of talk about whether or not Spence is really the same fighter after his car accident and subsequent eye injury, but the champion from Texas has assured fans that he’s fortunate enough to be fully recovered and will be looking to demonstrate just that in this fight.

Spence will have the added benefit of fighting in front of his home crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, so follow along with us right here as fight week rolls on!