Yordenis Ugas: Errol Spence Jr deserves to be favored, but I’m coming for the upset

Yordenis Ugas will put his WBA welterweight title up against the WBC and IBF belts held by Errol Spence Jr this Saturday, when the two of them meet in a Showtime pay-per-view main event from AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Ugas, 35, scored the biggest win of his career eight months ago, when he won a clear decision over Manny Pacquiao, sending the iconic, legendary fighter into retirement. Like that fight, Spence vs Ugas isn’t one with a bunch of animosity — real or phony — in the build. It’s simply about two top welterweights going head-to-head.

“Spence is a respectful fighter and we have nothing against each other outside of the ring, I’m just ready for action,” he said. “I’m a competitor, I’m a warrior, and I came to fight 12 rounds strong. That’s the most important thing of all. That alone should make Spence uneasy.

“I know I’m the underdog. I came here to win. I will fight whenever, wherever, in anybody’s backyard.”

With Spence (27-0, 21 KO) saying he’s going for the knockout, Ugas (27-4, 12 KO) just sort of shrugged at that, saying he won’t be doing anything differently than normal.

“Spence can say whatever he wants. I’ll fight the way I always do, exchanging blows and coming forward,” the Cuban said. “I’ve always been an underdog, six years ago and now. I’m used to it. Spence is the rightful favorite as a unified champion in his home city, but I came here to pull off the upset.”

