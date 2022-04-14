Caleb Plant on Spence vs Ugas, Canelo vs Bivol, his return plans for this year

Former super middleweight titleholder Caleb Plant was in the house for this past Saturday’s Lubin vs Fundora war on Showtime, and gave his thoughts on that fight plus Canelo’s next one against Dmitry Bivol, Spence vs Ugas, and his own plans for a return this year.

On Lubin vs Fundora

“Hell of a fight, absolute war. The better man won and coach (Kevin) Cunningham, he made a good decision by stopping it when he did. Lubin is a young guy, a lot of years left in boxing, and no sense in leaving it all in there tonight on a fight where he might not have gotten his hand raised.”

On Canelo vs Bivol

“It’s a good fight. Big fight. A lot of variables that go into that, we’ll let them figure that out. Bivol is a big, strong guy, he’s on his toes, bouncing in and out, and Canelo’s been doing what he’s been doing. We just gotta see how it plays out.”

On Spence vs Ugas

“Ugas has got a lot of momentum right now, and there’s been a little bit of inactivity with Spence. But Spence is a dangerous dude. I’ve been around him a long time throughout the amateurs. He’s a workhorse and there’s not many things that can break him. I’m leaning toward Spence, but Ugas is a great fighter, and who’s to say that Ugas can’t get in there and do his thing? It’s a great fight, it’s great for boxing, and the fans are gonna win.”

On his own return plans

“I’m coming back this year and I’m looking to step back in the ring with the biggest fight I can make. I’m not looking to get no easy nobody, I’m looking to get the biggest fight I can. And then right after I’m gonna step to David (Benavidez) or (Jermall) Charlo, either one.”