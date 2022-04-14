Errol Spence and Yordenis Ugas are at Arlington Taxpayer Stadium today for their final press conference before Saturday’s welterweight unification fight on Showtime PPV.

Spence (27-0, 21 KO) is the WBC and IBF champion. He was scheduled to face Manny Pacquiao last August, but an eye injury forced Spence to withdraw.

Ugas (27-4, 12 KO) stepped in on late notice, ultimately sending Pacquiao into retirement with a 12 round unanimous decision victory. Ugas holds the WBA belt, and enters Saturday as an underdog, a situation he says is understandable, but one that won’t stop him from pushing for the upset.

The main card airs on Showtime/PBC pay-per-view at 9 pm ET on Saturday, with a two fight teaser card featuring Radzhab Butaev vs Eimantas Stanionis and Brandun Lee vs Zachary Ochoa airing on regular Showtime starting at 7 pm ET.

