With welterweight titleholder Errol Spence set to engage Yordenis Ugas in a three-belt welterweight title unification bout on Saturday night on SHOWTIME PPV, both fighters appeared in Texas today for their final press conference before the fight. Spence, when asked about his expectations for the bout, didn’t hesitate to tell the fans they can expect fireworks.

“It’s going to be action-packed on Saturday night,” Spence said. “I’m looking to put on a great show and a great performance in front of my hometown fans. I know Ugás is coming to fight. I know his coach has a great game plan, but come Saturday night, I’m putting on a great show and another great performance. I’m looking forward to adding the WBA belt to my titles so I have three belts. That means there’s just one more to go.

“When people say I can’t do this or I can’t do that, I prove them wrong every time. I am the same guy I was before the accident and the injury. I feel like I’m better than that guy that fought Shawn Porter or Danny García.”

As for his specific predictions on how the fight will play out, Spence wouldn’t specifically guarantee a knockout but made it clear he doesn’t think the fight goes the distance.

“This fight might not go the distance. Ugás is a tough fighter. He’s a guy that embraces the fight and wanting to go toe-to-toe. If he has to, he’ll do anything to win. I’m that type of guy. I’m the type of guy that if I have to go toe-to-toe, I will. If I have to stay there and fight, I will. If we get in the clinch and start fighting, I don’t think it’s going 12 rounds.”

Spence continues by saying a win here makes him one belt shy of becoming undisputed welterweight champion, suggesting that’s the obvious next step for him should he get past Ugas.

“Everybody knows my motivation. I fight for my family, my friends, my city, the whole state of Texas. I want to be the three-belt unified champion of the world and I want to become the future undisputed welterweight champion of the world. The first ever to do it.

“This is my house. This is my hometown. I love the Dallas Cowboys to death. I love AT&T Stadium and I appreciate them giving me the hospitality and making this my home. Come Saturday night, I’m going to win another championship in the home of the Cowboys.”

